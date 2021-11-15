W Bruce Turner Purchases 63,500 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner acquired 63,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $364,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Bruce Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, W Bruce Turner bought 87,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.30 on Monday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $577.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

