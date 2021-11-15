W Bruce Turner Purchases 63,500 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner acquired 63,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $364,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
W Bruce Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 11th, W Bruce Turner bought 87,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.30 on Monday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $577.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
MGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.