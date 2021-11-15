Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 86.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,697,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cerner by 7.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $3,186,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

