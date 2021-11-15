Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,004,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,533.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,479.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,428.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,227 shares of company stock valued at $31,149,691 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

