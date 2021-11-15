Walleye Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 465.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,630 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 1,732,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

CALA opened at $0.99 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CALA shares. William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

