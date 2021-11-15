Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 67.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

