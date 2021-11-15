Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Domo by 145,949.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,692,000 after buying an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,238,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after buying an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,434,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO opened at $88.61 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.