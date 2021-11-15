Walleye Capital LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 437,384 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 270,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $59.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.