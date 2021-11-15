Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $148.10. 78,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,149. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $412.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.54 and its 200 day moving average is $143.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.96.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

