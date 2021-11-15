Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Wolfe Research

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $209.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.48.
DIS opened at $159.63 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $136.52 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.59. The stock has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 314,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.1% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 100.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.2% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
Further Reading: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.