Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Wolfe Research

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $209.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.48.

DIS opened at $159.63 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $136.52 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.59. The stock has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 314,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.1% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 100.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.2% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

