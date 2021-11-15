Walter J. Fier Sells 7,360 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CMI opened at $236.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.22 and its 200-day moving average is $241.16. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.41 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
