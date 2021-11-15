Walter J. Fier Sells 7,360 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CMI opened at $236.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.22 and its 200-day moving average is $241.16. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.41 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

