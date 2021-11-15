Warburg Research Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €122.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.27 ($122.67).

ETR:KBX opened at €91.60 ($107.76) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €98.77.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

