Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.01%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

