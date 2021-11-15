WealthNavi Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 33.3% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,620,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $242.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.78 and a 200-day moving average of $226.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $182.21 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.