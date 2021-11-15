Wedbush Downgrades Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to Neutral

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

TLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 127,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,225. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 17,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $587,544.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 166,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,460.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after buying an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,010,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,580,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.