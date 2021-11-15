Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cargojet (CJT)

Cargojet (TSE: CJT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/2/2021 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$201.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$300.00 to C$295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Cargojet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Cargojet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$294.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$300.00.

10/25/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$235.00 to C$245.00.

10/25/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$230.00 to C$240.00.

10/14/2021 – Cargojet was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$205.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Cargojet was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$205.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$228.00.

10/13/2021 – Cargojet had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

9/27/2021 – Cargojet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$300.00 price target on the stock.

CJT traded down C$1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting C$184.18. 9,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$159.80 and a 1 year high of C$228.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$195.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$188.31. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

