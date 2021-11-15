Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Toromont Industries (TIH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Toromont Industries (TSE: TIH) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2021 – Toromont Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

11/8/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$109.00 to C$113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00.

11/8/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.50.

11/5/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TIH opened at C$113.26 on Monday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$84.61 and a 12-month high of C$113.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74.

Get Toromont Industries Ltd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,317,700. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $129,116.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.