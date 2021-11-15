Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $22.76 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.