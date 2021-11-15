Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $111.45 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,042,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.79% of PulteGroup worth $111,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 22.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE:PHM opened at $51.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.