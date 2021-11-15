Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $113.67 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $113,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 259.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $1,001,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $117.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $73.88 and a one year high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

