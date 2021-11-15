Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 739,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.09% of Aspen Technology worth $101,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $148.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.68 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.90.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

