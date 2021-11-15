Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,210,315 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 954,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210,315 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $98,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 147,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,024 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.36. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.44 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

