Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 95,079 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 888,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $103,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 684,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,633,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 402,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after buying an additional 48,451 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.33 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

