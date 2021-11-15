Wells Fargo & Company Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $235.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAP. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.53.

Shares of AAP opened at $239.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $240.96.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,801,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

