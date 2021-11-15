WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Lowered to $60.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.77.

WRK opened at $49.00 on Thursday. WestRock has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

