WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMWH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WH Smith has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,633 ($21.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,311 ($17.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,627.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,678.05.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

