WH Smith’s (SMWH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMWH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,633 ($21.34) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,627.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,678.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.56. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,311 ($17.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

