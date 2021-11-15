Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,498 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,056,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

