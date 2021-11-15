Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WBRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wienerberger has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

