WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.16

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

