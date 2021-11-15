WOO Network (WOO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39.49 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00002699 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $983.79 million and approximately $39.49 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00051315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00220474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00086551 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,373,776 coins and its circulating supply is 563,625,922 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

