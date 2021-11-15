Woodstock Corp Acquires 68 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC stock opened at $203.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

