Woodstock Corp Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after acquiring an additional 199,560 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $253.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.22. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

