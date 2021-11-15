Woodstock Corp Has $25.07 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 204.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61.7% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,992.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,845.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,674.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

