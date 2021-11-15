Woodstock Corp Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $264.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.