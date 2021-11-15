Woodstock Corp Purchases 700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 632,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $35,370,000 after buying an additional 38,369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after buying an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 67.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $244.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

