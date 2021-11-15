Woodstock Corp Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.15.

DIS opened at $159.63 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.