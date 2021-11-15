WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$196.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$196.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$179.46.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.27 billion and a PE ratio of 50.46. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$89.22 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

