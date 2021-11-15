Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 1,503.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 247,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,169. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,643 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

