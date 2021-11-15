Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post sales of $16.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.21 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $44.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $49.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.20 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $133.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

XERS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

XERS opened at $2.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $142.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.76. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.