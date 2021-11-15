Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.64 Million

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post sales of $16.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.21 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $44.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $49.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.20 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $133.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

XERS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

XERS opened at $2.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $142.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.76. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.