Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA DBEZ opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

