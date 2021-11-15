Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Freedom by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Freedom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Freedom by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Freedom by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $69.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. Analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

