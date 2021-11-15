Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $378.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.94. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.75.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

