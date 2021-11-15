Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $426,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,439,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $44.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

