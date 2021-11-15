Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 4,646 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sonos were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 73.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sonos by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

SONO stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

