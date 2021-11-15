Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.40 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUY. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.46. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,349,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,568,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,568,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,249 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

