Ycash (YEC) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Ycash has a total market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $35,056.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00306309 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00102738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00147872 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000152 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003917 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,791,531 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

