YEE Hits Market Cap of $4.50 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. YEE has a market cap of $4.50 million and $379,612.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00051870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00218469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00086458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

