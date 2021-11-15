Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Yellow Pages in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Yellow Pages stock remained flat at $$11.24 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

