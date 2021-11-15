YGGDRASH Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00051241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00221855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086985 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

