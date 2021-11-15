Yunji (YJ) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Yunji to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yunji and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million -$22.43 million -10.50 Yunji Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -14.59

Yunji’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Yunji has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s peers have a beta of 2.18, indicating that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yunji and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yunji Competitors 139 697 1044 52 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.69%. Given Yunji’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -2.95% -4.24% -2.28% Yunji Competitors -16.66% 14.63% 1.96%

Summary

Yunji peers beat Yunji on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

